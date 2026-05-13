Kalpataru consolidated net profit rises 1326.83% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 183.76% to Rs 1693.73 croreNet profit of Kalpataru rose 1326.83% to Rs 200.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 183.76% to Rs 1693.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 596.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 333.44% to Rs 93.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.40% to Rs 3435.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2225.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1693.73596.89 184 3435.622225.21 54 OPM %12.76-3.32 -3.462.70 - PBDT240.1139.38 510 149.93113.51 32 PBT226.4828.60 692 103.5175.92 36 NP200.4714.05 1327 93.7121.62 333
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:08 AM IST