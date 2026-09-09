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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru Power Transmission Sweden AB board approves offer of shares in IPO of LMG

Kalpataru Power Transmission Sweden AB board approves offer of shares in IPO of LMG

Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 09 September 2026

The board of Kalpataru Power Transmission Sweden AB (KPTS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kalpataru Projects International at its meeting held today i.e. on 09 September 2026, inter-alia, considered and approved the offering of equity shares held in Linjemontage I Grtorp AB (LMG, first level step down material subsidiary of the company) in the initial public offering being announced by LMG and listing of LMG's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The offering is expected to consist of existing shares in LMG offered by KPTS and certain other selling shareholders being management investors (together, the Selling Shareholders). The offer by Selling Shareholders of equity shares having quota value of SEK 0.50 each is being made at an offer price representing a valuation for all shares in LMG following the offering of upto approximately SEK 2,350 million (equivalent to approx. Rs 2,324 crore at current exchange rate), subject to such revisions as may be permissible under applicable laws and other customary requirements.

 

The proposed offering remains subject to, inter alia, prevailing market conditions, receipt of necessary approvals and clearances, and such other customary considerations as may be applicable. Upon completion of the proposed offering and listing, LMG is expected to continue to remain a step-down subsidiary of the Company.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 12:04 PM IST