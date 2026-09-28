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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru Projects bags 'major' gas pipeline project in UAE

Kalpataru Projects bags 'major' gas pipeline project in UAE

Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Kalpataru Projects International has received a letter of award (LoA) for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of a gas pipeline project in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the company's project classification, the 'major' project is valued over Rs 4,000 crore.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said: "We are delighted to secure this prestigious international project, which reinforces our proven capabilities and robust track record in the global Oil and Gas sector.

This win stands as a powerful testament to our technical expertise, operational excellence and capability to scale global operations."

Kalpataru Projects International is a global EPC player with diversified interest in buildings and factories, power transmission and distribution, roads and bridges, water pipelines, railway track laying and electrification, oil and gas pipelines laying, etc.

 

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The company had reported 45.15% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 310.06 crore on a 3.84% increase in revenue to Rs 6,407.97 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.23% to currently trade at Rs 1391.05 on the BSE.

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 11:16 AM IST