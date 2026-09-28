Kalpataru Projects bags 'major' gas pipeline project in UAE

Kalpataru Projects International has received a letter of award (LoA) for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of a gas pipeline project in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the company's project classification, the 'major' project is valued over Rs 4,000 crore.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said: "We are delighted to secure this prestigious international project, which reinforces our proven capabilities and robust track record in the global Oil and Gas sector.

This win stands as a powerful testament to our technical expertise, operational excellence and capability to scale global operations."

Kalpataru Projects International is a global EPC player with diversified interest in buildings and factories, power transmission and distribution, roads and bridges, water pipelines, railway track laying and electrification, oil and gas pipelines laying, etc.

The company had reported 45.15% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 310.06 crore on a 3.84% increase in revenue to Rs 6,407.97 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.23% to currently trade at Rs 1391.05 on the BSE.

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