Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 45.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.84% to Rs 6407.97 crore

Net profit of Kalpataru Projects International rose 45.15% to Rs 310.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 213.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.84% to Rs 6407.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6171.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6407.976171.178.778.51557.09419.37420.47290.22310.06213.62

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