Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 92.63% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 10.06% to Rs 7777.90 croreNet profit of Kalpataru Projects International rose 92.63% to Rs 434.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 225.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.06% to Rs 7777.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7066.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 77.57% to Rs 1040.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 585.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.63% to Rs 27143.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22315.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7777.907066.77 10 27143.0622315.78 22 OPM %8.237.61 -8.258.22 - PBDT572.37433.35 32 1844.191320.07 40 PBT445.29295.69 51 1334.07822.80 62 NP434.21225.41 93 1040.05585.70 78
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST