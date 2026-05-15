Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 92.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.06% to Rs 7777.90 crore

Net profit of Kalpataru Projects International rose 92.63% to Rs 434.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 225.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.06% to Rs 7777.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7066.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 77.57% to Rs 1040.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 585.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.63% to Rs 27143.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22315.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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