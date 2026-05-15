Kalpataru Projects International gains after Q4 PAT climbs 93% YoY to Rs 434 crore

Kalpataru Projects International rallied 3.12% to Rs 1,264.70 after the company reported a 92.63% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 434.21 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 225.41 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 10.06% YoY to Rs 7,777.90 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 445.29 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a 50.59% increase from Rs 295.69 crore reported in Q4 FY25. The company reported exceptional items worth Rs 66.06 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA increased 19% to Rs 640 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 538 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin improved to 8.2% in Q4 FY26 compared with 7.6% in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted a 77.57% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,040.05 crore, while revenue from operations grew 21.63% YoY to Rs 27,143.06 crore.

The company reported total order inflows of Rs 26,400 crore during FY26, led by the transmission & distribution (T&D) and buildings & factories (B&F) businesses. Its consolidated order book stood at Rs 65,457 crore as of 31 March 2026. The company also secured new orders worth Rs 1,833 crore in FY27 to date and remains the L1 bidder for projects valued at Rs 3,200 crore.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, In FY26, we continued our growth momentum, marked by large-scale design-build order wins, accelerated productivity cycles, team build-up, and strengthening our international business. The strong performance reported in FY26 stands as a testament to an agile business model rooted in profitable growth, consistent execution, and disciplined working capital management. By meeting our revenue and profitability targets while fortifying our balance sheet, we have structurally enhanced our competitive positioning and solidified our leadership in the high-growth EPC verticals. More importantly, we have laid a resilient foundation for long-term expansion, backed by rigorous operational execution, deep capability building, and favourable market tailwinds. Looking ahead in FY27, we remain committed to healthy growth and expanding our business on the back of a robust order book and strong business visibility, while steadfastly advancing our margins and further strengthening our balance sheet.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each (550%) for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The company said it will announce the date of the AGM and the dividend payment date in due course.

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) is one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways and airports.

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