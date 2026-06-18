Kalpataru Projects International Ltd Surges 1.59%

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd has added 11.11% over last one month compared to 1.49% gain in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 2.49% rise in the SENSEX

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd gained 1.59% today to trade at Rs 1390. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index is up 0.55% to quote at 611.94. The index is up 1.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd increased 1.43% and JSW Energy Ltd added 1.31% on the day. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index went up 3.28 % over last one year compared to the 5.37% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd has added 11.11% over last one month compared to 1.49% gain in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 2.49% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5282 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 40169 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1400 on 18 Jun 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1007.9 on 23 Mar 2026.

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