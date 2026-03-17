Kalpataru Projects International secures new orders worth Rs 2,471 crore

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) announced that it, along with its subsidiaries, has secured new orders and notifications of award worth approximately Rs 2,471 crore across multiple business segments.

The company said the orders include an underground metro rail project in India, secured through a joint venture/consortium under its urban infrastructure segment. It has also received orders in the power transmission and distribution (T&D) segment across India and international markets, as well as orders in the buildings and factories (B&F) business in India.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, We are pleased with the new order wins, reinforcing our confidence in the robust outlook for the infrastructure and construction business. These orders have further strengthened our order book, clearly indicating the buoyancy in the T&D, Urban Infra and B&F business. The order for the underground metro rail project has strengthened our presence in the growing urban transportation business. The orders in the T&D and B&F business helps us to further improve growth visibility for these businesses going forward. We have secured orders of approximately Rs 22,000 crore till date in the current financial year, further complemented by a healthy pipeline and L1 positions, which gives us confidence to achieve our targets for FY26.

KPIL is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways and airports. KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 7.2% to Rs 152.17 crore while net sales jumped 16.3% to Rs 6,665.42 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

The counter shed 0.36% to Rs 1,085.35 on the BSE.

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