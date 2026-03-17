Tuesday, March 17, 2026 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru Projects International wins new orders worth Rs 2,471 cr

Kalpataru Projects International wins new orders worth Rs 2,471 cr

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Kalpataru Projects International along with its subsidiaries have secured new orders / notification of awards of approx. Rs 2,471 crore. The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows: h

Order for underground metro rail project in India (secured in joint venture /consortium) h Orders in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) in India and overseas market h Orders in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, We are pleased with the new order wins, reinforcing our confidence in the robust outlook for the infrastructure and construction business. These orders have further strengthened our order book, clearly indicating the buoyancy in the T&D, Urban Infra and B&F business. The order for the underground metro rail project has strengthened our presence in the growing urban transportation business. The orders in the T&D and B&F business helps us to further improve growth visibility for these businesses going forward. We have secured orders of approx. ₹ 22,000 crore till date in the current financial year, further complemented by a healthy pipeline and L1 positions, which gives us confidence to achieve our targets for FY26.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Reliance Industries, L&T Technology Services, Sun Pharma, GMDC, RVNL

Stock Alert: Reliance Industries, L&T Technology Services, Sun Pharma, GMDC, RVNL

GIFT Nifty hints at red opening for equities

GIFT Nifty hints at red opening for equities

LTTS launches NVIDIA-powered AI digital twin platform for precision diagnostics

LTTS launches NVIDIA-powered AI digital twin platform for precision diagnostics

Paisalo Digital receives ratings action for proposed NCDs from Brickwork Ratings

Paisalo Digital receives ratings action for proposed NCDs from Brickwork Ratings

Nucleus Software Exports appoints Yasmin Javeri Krishan as Chairperson

Nucleus Software Exports appoints Yasmin Javeri Krishan as Chairperson

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIDBI Bank Share PriceOscar 2026 Winners Full ListBihar Police SI Result OutGold and Silver Rate todaySamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra ReviewInstagram end to end EncryptionWest Asia War Day 16 UpdatesLPG Crisis