Kalpataru Projects International wins new orders worth Rs 2,471 cr

Kalpataru Projects International along with its subsidiaries have secured new orders / notification of awards of approx. Rs 2,471 crore. The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows: h

Order for underground metro rail project in India (secured in joint venture /consortium) h Orders in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) in India and overseas market h Orders in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, We are pleased with the new order wins, reinforcing our confidence in the robust outlook for the infrastructure and construction business. These orders have further strengthened our order book, clearly indicating the buoyancy in the T&D, Urban Infra and B&F business. The order for the underground metro rail project has strengthened our presence in the growing urban transportation business. The orders in the T&D and B&F business helps us to further improve growth visibility for these businesses going forward. We have secured orders of approx. ₹ 22,000 crore till date in the current financial year, further complemented by a healthy pipeline and L1 positions, which gives us confidence to achieve our targets for FY26.

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