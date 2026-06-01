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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru Projects International wins orders worth Rs 2,002 cr

Kalpataru Projects International wins orders worth Rs 2,002 cr

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) along with its international subsidiaries have secured new orders / notification of awards of approx. Rs 2,002 crore.

The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows:

Orders in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in overseas market Orders in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India Order in the Railways business in India

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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