Kalpataru Projects International wins orders worth Rs 2,002 cr
Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) along with its international subsidiaries have secured new orders / notification of awards of approx. Rs 2,002 crore.
The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows:Orders in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in overseas market Orders in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India Order in the Railways business in India
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:04 AM IST