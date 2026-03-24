Kalpataru Projects rises after securing Rs 4,439-cr T&D orders
Kalpataru Projects International advanced 2.53% to Rs 1,044.60 after the company, along with its subsidiaries, secured orders worth approximately Rs 4,439 crore in its transmission and distribution (T&D) segment.The order book includes a 400kV transmission line project along with associated substations in Africa, multiple transmission line projects in India and a substation project in Sweden.
Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "We are pleased to announce significant order wins from marquee clients within the rapidly expanding Power T&D sector. As a vital pillar of the global energy transition, the T&D business allows us to leverage our market-leading position and integrated capabilities to deliver world-class EPC solutions.
With these wins, we have surpassed our annual order intake target of Rs 26,000 crores. Notably, our T&D and Buildings & Factories (B&F) businesses account for nearly 50% and 40% of FY26 year-to-date inflows, respectively, underscoring the strong growth momentum in our major businesses."
KPIL is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways and airports. KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 7.2% to Rs 152.17 crore while net sales jumped 16.3% to Rs 6,665.42 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 9:51 AM IST