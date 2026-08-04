Kalpataru reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.54% to Rs 472.20 crore

Net Loss of Kalpataru reported to Rs 26.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 49.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.54% to Rs 472.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 443.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.472.20443.20-9.71-6.38-24.79-46.53-35.05-56.37-26.52-49.42

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