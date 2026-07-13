Kalpataru's Q1 pre-sales rise 6% YoY to Rs 1,329 crore

Kalpataru reported a 6% increase in pre-sales to Rs 1,329 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 1,249 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Collections rose 17% to Rs 1,365 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,165 crore in Q1 FY26.

During the quarter, the company launched Kalpataru Vian, Hrushikesh in Lokhandwala, Andheri West, a luxury residential project comprising 3, 4 and 4.5-BHK residences. The project features over 30 lifestyle amenities and offers connectivity to key metro corridors, the upcoming coastal road and other major social infrastructure.

The company also launched Tower C of Estella at Kalpataru Parkcity in Thane during the quarter.

Kalpataru Projects International is a global EPC player with diversified interest in Buildings and Factories, Power transmission and distribution, Roads and Bridges, Water pipe lines, railway track laying and electrification, oil and gas pipelines laying, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 73.6% to Rs 391.33 crore on 10.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,777.90 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The counter declined 1.56% to Rs 284 on the BSE.

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