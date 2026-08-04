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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru slides after reporting Q1 net loss of Rs 27 crore

Kalpataru slides after reporting Q1 net loss of Rs 27 crore

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Kalpataru declined 5.36% to Rs 284.55 after the real estate developer reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 26.52 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with a net loss of Rs 49.42 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 6.54% year-on-year to Rs 472.20 crore in Q1 FY27.

Total expenses increased 7.14% to Rs 548.81 crore from Rs 512.23 crore in the year-ago period. Cost of sales and other operational expenses rose 3.97% to Rs 389.34 crore, while employee benefit expenses surged 42.71% to Rs 60.37 crore during the quarter.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 35.05 crore in Q1 FY27, improving from a pre-tax loss of Rs 56.37 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

 

As of 30 June 2026, Kalpataru's net debt stood at Rs 8,229 crore, with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 2.0x.

Parag Munot, managing director, Kalpataru, said, "We are pleased to report another quarter of resilient operational performance, with pre-sales of Rs 1,329 crore and collections of Rs 1,365 crore in Q1 FY27, reflecting sustained demand across our key markets and continued focus on execution. Our collections grew 17% year-on-year, demonstrating healthy customer conversions and strong cash flow generation.

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We strengthened our market presence with the strategic launch of our luxury project Kalpataru Vian, Hrushikesh, Lokhandwala, which received an encouraging response, alongside the launch of Tower C at Estella, Kalpataru Parkcity in Thane. We also added a cluster redevelopment project in Kandivali East with a GDV of Rs 1,250 cr during the quarter.

Our performance during the quarter reinforces the strength of Kalpatarus brand, execution capabilities, and disciplined approach to growth. As we move forward, we remain focused on expanding our project pipeline across high-potential micro-markets, enhancing operational efficiencies, and delivering sustained value to our customers and stakeholders while continuing to pursue growth in a prudent and calibrated manner."

Kalpataru is one of the largest real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), specializing in luxury, premium, and aspirational residential, commercial, retail, township, and redevelopment projects. Backed by the Kalpataru Group's 57-year legacy, the company has completed 85 projects spanning over 24.5 million sq. ft. and has 30 ongoing and upcoming projects covering around 42.5 million sq. ft. across key cities including Mumbai, Pune, Noida, Hyderabad, and Nagpur.

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 2:31 PM IST