Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 118.27% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 66.22% to Rs 10274.94 croreNet profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 118.27% to Rs 409.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 66.22% to Rs 10274.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6181.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 88.92% to Rs 1350.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 714.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.71% to Rs 35742.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25045.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10274.946181.53 66 35742.8625045.07 43 OPM %7.166.46 -6.976.06 - PBDT651.87343.93 90 2266.351302.32 74 PBT538.82250.61 115 1843.49959.60 92 NP409.50187.61 118 1350.40714.80 89
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 08 2026 | 4:51 PM IST