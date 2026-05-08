Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 118.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 66.22% to Rs 10274.94 crore

Net profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 118.27% to Rs 409.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 66.22% to Rs 10274.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6181.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.92% to Rs 1350.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 714.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.71% to Rs 35742.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25045.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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