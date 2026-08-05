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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 32.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 32.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 45.68% to Rs 10588.93 crore

Net profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 32.03% to Rs 348.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 264.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.68% to Rs 10588.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7268.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10588.937268.48 46 OPM %5.976.99 -PBDT579.86450.68 29 PBT464.82352.97 32 NP348.67264.08 32

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST