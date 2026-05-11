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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Falls 8.16%, BSE Consumer Durables index Drops 2.76%

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Falls 8.16%, BSE Consumer Durables index Drops 2.76%

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has lost 13.18% over last one month compared to 1.17% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.41% drop in the SENSEX

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd lost 8.16% today to trade at Rs 390. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 2.76% to quote at 58885.95. The index is up 1.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd decreased 5.12% and Berger Paints India Ltd lost 1.99% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 3.6 % over last one year compared to the 3.78% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has lost 13.18% over last one month compared to 1.17% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.41% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.97 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.22 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 617.3 on 24 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 347.65 on 27 Jan 2026.

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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