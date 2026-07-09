Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PC Jeweller Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Avalon Technologies Ltd and Azad Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 July 2026.

PC Jeweller Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Avalon Technologies Ltd and Azad Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 July 2026.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd surged 16.01% to Rs 434.3 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 65.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

PC Jeweller Ltd soared 10.89% to Rs 10.69. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 357.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Borosil Renewables Ltd spiked 9.17% to Rs 648. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38767 shares in the past one month.

Avalon Technologies Ltd spurt 8.21% to Rs 1764.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19855 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18286 shares in the past one month.

Azad Engineering Ltd jumped 7.52% to Rs 2395.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 53816 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47426 shares in the past one month.

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