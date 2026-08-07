Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Spikes 1.47%
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has added 62.09% over last one month compared to 8.03% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.63% rise in the SENSEX
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd rose 1.47% today to trade at Rs 606.8. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.43% to quote at 65843.09. The index is up 8.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Berger Paints India Ltd increased 0.43% and Havells India Ltd added 0.26% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 9.67 % over last one year compared to the 2.61% fall in benchmark SENSEX.
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has added 62.09% over last one month compared to 8.03% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.63% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 40.13 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 649 on 30 Jul 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 327.15 on 11 Jun 2026.
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:50 AM IST