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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyan Jewellers Q1 PAT jumps 32% YoY to Rs 349 cr

Kalyan Jewellers Q1 PAT jumps 32% YoY to Rs 349 cr

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Kalyan Jewellers India reported a 32.02% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 348.66 crore on a 45.68% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 10,588.92 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 31.68% year on year to Rs 464.81 crore during the quarter.

Gross profit increased 25% YoY to Rs 1,263.8 crore. However, the gross profit margin declined to 11.9% from 13.9% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company said the gross margin in its India business was impacted by a higher proportion of exchanged gold, promotional offers under its exchange campaign, and a one-off gain from platinum and silver sales in the base quarter (Q1 FY26).

 

EBITDA rose 25% year on year to Rs 632.5 crore, while EBIT increased 26% YoY to Rs 517.5 crore.

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As of 30 June 2026, Kalyan Jewellers operated 354 Kalyan showrooms in India, including 234 franchise-owned, company-operated (FOCO) outlets. Its digital-first brand, Candere, had 129 showrooms, of which 73 were FOCO outlets.

Internationally, the company operated 38 Kalyan showrooms in the Middle East, two in the US and one FOCO showroom in the UK.

Kalyan Jewellers India is a leading international retail jewellery chain, into the manufacture and retailing of primarily gold and precious stone studded jewelleries.

The scrip fell 3.40% to Rs 573.80 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 12:31 PM IST