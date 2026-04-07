Kalyan Jewellers spurts as revenue jumps 64% YoY in Q4 FY26

Kalyan Jewellers India added 2.43% to Rs 430.65 after its consolidated revenue climbed 64% YoY in Q4 FY26, driven by strong festive and wedding demand, robust same-store sales growth (SSSG), and sharp traction in its digital platform, Candere.

The companys India operations saw revenue growth of over 65% YoY during the quarter, supported by strong SSSG across key markets. Wedding and discretionary demand remained resilient despite volatile gold prices, with SSSG exceeding 45%. For FY26, India revenue grew approximately 43% YoY.

International operations recorded revenue growth of around 45% YoY in Q4 FY26, with the Middle East posting 39% growth, led by strong same-store sales. Geopolitical tensions affected customer walk-ins during early March, but strong Ramadan sales in the last 10 days of the month offset the impact. International markets contributed approximately 11% to consolidated revenue for the quarter. For FY26, international revenue rose roughly 33% YoY.

The companys digital-first jewellery platform, Candere, recorded revenue growth of over 360% in Q4 FY26 and around 160% for the full year.

During the quarter, Kalyan Jewellers launched 28 showrooms (net 24) in India and 14 Candere stores. Supply-side disruptions in West Asia delayed some planned March openings.

As of 31 March 2026, the company operated 507 showrooms globally, including 342 Kalyan India outlets, 38 Kalyan Middle East, 2 Kalyan USA, 1 Kalyan UK, and 124 Candere stores.

The company said the new financial year has started positively, with strong footfalls and encouraging advance collections for Akshaya Tritiya and the wedding season.

Kalyan Jewellers India is a leading international retail jewellery chain, into the manufacture and retailing of primarily gold and precious stone studded jewelleries.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 90.24% to Rs 416.29 crore in Q3 FY26, supported by a 42.17% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,343.4 crore compared to the same period last year.