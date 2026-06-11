Kalyani Forge slides after CFO Jagdish Baheti resigns

Kalyani Forge declined 1% to Rs 594 after the company announced that its chief financial officer, Jagdish Baheti, has resigned from his position due to personal reasons.

The resignation will take effect from the close of business hours on 30 April 2026, the company said.

Kalyani Forge manufactures high-quality hot, warm, and cold-forged components used across industrial applications.

For the fourth quarter of FY26, the company reported a 163.7% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 5.88 crore, while revenue from operations declined 3.3% to Rs 56.98 crore compared with the same period last year.

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