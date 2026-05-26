Kalyani Forge standalone net profit rises 163.68% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 3.34% to Rs 56.98 croreNet profit of Kalyani Forge rose 163.68% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.34% to Rs 56.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.15% to Rs 9.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.85% to Rs 234.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 236.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales56.9858.95 -3 234.64236.64 -1 OPM %11.8110.81 -11.9310.14 - PBDT8.764.69 87 23.9219.47 23 PBT6.132.65 131 14.3711.60 24 NP5.882.23 164 9.328.31 12
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:18 AM IST