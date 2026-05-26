Kalyani Forge standalone net profit rises 163.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.34% to Rs 56.98 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Forge rose 163.68% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.34% to Rs 56.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.15% to Rs 9.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.85% to Rs 234.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 236.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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