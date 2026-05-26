Tuesday, May 26, 2026 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyani Forge standalone net profit rises 163.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Kalyani Forge standalone net profit rises 163.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Sales decline 3.34% to Rs 56.98 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Forge rose 163.68% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.34% to Rs 56.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.15% to Rs 9.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.85% to Rs 234.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 236.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales56.9858.95 -3 234.64236.64 -1 OPM %11.8110.81 -11.9310.14 - PBDT8.764.69 87 23.9219.47 23 PBT6.132.65 131 14.3711.60 24 NP5.882.23 164 9.328.31 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sellowrap Industries consolidated net profit declines 35.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Sellowrap Industries consolidated net profit declines 35.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit rises 101.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit rises 101.74% in the March 2026 quarter

RSD Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

RSD Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

SagarSoft (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.53 crore in the March 2026 quarter

SagarSoft (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.53 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayEbola OutbreakCNG Price HikeUS Iran StrikesQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table