Kalyani Forge standalone net profit rises 217.73% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4.16% to Rs 66.80 croreNet profit of Kalyani Forge rose 217.73% to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.16% to Rs 66.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 64.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales66.8064.13 4 OPM %15.889.28 -PBDT9.164.07 125 PBT6.152.03 203 NP4.481.41 218
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:20 AM IST