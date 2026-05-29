Kalyani Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 24.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.68% to Rs 21.80 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Investment Company declined 24.81% to Rs 19.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 21.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.60% to Rs 36.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.22% to Rs 78.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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