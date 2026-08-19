Kalyani receives nod for private freight terminal project at Shivlakha, Gujarat
Kalyani Cast-Tech has received registration from the Industries Commissionerate, Government of Gujarat, for development of a Private Freight Terminal Project at Shivlakha, Bhachau, Kachchh, Gujarat under the Gujarat Integrated Logistics and Logistics Park Policy 2021.
The proposed project has a total project cost of Rs 110 crore, with an eligible project cost of Rs 80 crore.
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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 3:31 PM IST