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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyani receives nod for private freight terminal project at Shivlakha, Gujarat

Kalyani receives nod for private freight terminal project at Shivlakha, Gujarat

Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
Kalyani Cast-Tech has received registration from the Industries Commissionerate, Government of Gujarat, for development of a Private Freight Terminal Project at Shivlakha, Bhachau, Kachchh, Gujarat under the Gujarat Integrated Logistics and Logistics Park Policy 2021.

The proposed project has a total project cost of Rs 110 crore, with an eligible project cost of Rs 80 crore.

 

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 3:31 PM IST