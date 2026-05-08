Kalyani Steels consolidated net profit declines 10.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.01% to Rs 484.39 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Steels declined 10.62% to Rs 71.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.01% to Rs 484.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 544.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.484.39544.3320.4421.00112.37123.8598.72108.0971.6880.20

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