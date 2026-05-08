Kalyani Steels consolidated net profit declines 10.62% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 11.01% to Rs 484.39 croreNet profit of Kalyani Steels declined 10.62% to Rs 71.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.01% to Rs 484.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 544.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales484.39544.33 -11 OPM %20.4421.00 -PBDT112.37123.85 -9 PBT98.72108.09 -9 NP71.6880.20 -11
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 5:04 PM IST