Kalyani Strategic Systems and Paramount unveils Simha 4x4 at Eurosatory 2026

Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), the wholly-owned defence subsidiary of Bharat Forge, and Paramount, today unveiled Simha 4x4 - a next-generation Light Armoured Multi-Purpose Vehicle - at Eurosatory 2026.

Designed and engineered from inception as a highly adaptable, modular and mission-configurable platform, the Simha 4x4 armoured vehicle addresses one of the most pressing capability requirements facing modern armed forces - the need for a protected, highly mobile, multi-role vehicle able to operate across a broad spectrum of missions ranging from reconnaissance, internal security and border protection to special operations, command-and-control, troop transport and force protection. The Simha 4x4 has been developed in record time, while prioritising rigorous product validation and testing, using advanced digital platforms.