Kalyani Strategic Systems and Paramount unveils Simha 4x4 at Eurosatory 2026
Designed and engineered from inception as a highly adaptable, modular and mission-configurable platform, the Simha 4x4 armoured vehicle addresses one of the most pressing capability requirements facing modern armed forces - the need for a protected, highly mobile, multi-role vehicle able to operate across a broad spectrum of missions ranging from reconnaissance, internal security and border protection to special operations, command-and-control, troop transport and force protection. The Simha 4x4 has been developed in record time, while prioritising rigorous product validation and testing, using advanced digital platforms.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 7:31 PM IST