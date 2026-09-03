Thursday, September 03, 2026 | 08:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsHome prices hikeNepal FloodsGovt issues FAQs on GDPSML Mahindra sharesNifty PSU BankRaymond ShareAbhinandan Varthaman Quits IAFIMD Weather Forecast
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyani Strategic Systems signs MoU with FN Herstal

Kalyani Strategic Systems signs MoU with FN Herstal

Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

To establish local manufacturing of small arms and C-UAS systems

Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge, and FN Herstal, a wholly owned subsidiary of FN Browning Group, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to pursue local manufacturing and industrial cooperation in support of India's defence requirements.

The partnership brings together six decades of Indian advanced engineering and technology-led manufacturing at scale with more than 135 years of global leadership in small arms and integrated weapon systems.

Under the MoU, KSSL and FN Herstal will evaluate the establishment of a dedicated production center in India and a Strategic Alliance / Joint Venture covering a range of FN Herstal defence solutions for the Indian market, spanning small arms, integrated weapon systems and counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) solutions.

 

The initiative is aligned with the Government of India's Make in India policy. It reflects a shared intent to build capability inside the country through local manufacturing, technology cooperation and value creation, strengthening India's defence industrial base and deepening domestic participation in defence procurement programmes.

For the Indian armed forces, this translates into long-term security of supply and greater strategic autonomy in a category of systems that is central to operational readiness.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ramco Systems signs MoU with Safran Helicopter Engines

Ramco Systems signs MoU with Safran Helicopter Engines

CreditAccess Grameen successfully raises Rs 300 cr via NCDs

CreditAccess Grameen successfully raises Rs 300 cr via NCDs

Solex sees strong momentum for solar modules

Solex sees strong momentum for solar modules

Rajasthan Rera imposes penalty on Ashiana Housing

Rajasthan Rera imposes penalty on Ashiana Housing

Ceigall India receives LoI for transmission project worth Rs 5,300 cr

Ceigall India receives LoI for transmission project worth Rs 5,300 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 8:04 PM IST