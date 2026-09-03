Kalyani Strategic Systems signs MoU with FN Herstal

To establish local manufacturing of small arms and C-UAS systems

Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge, and FN Herstal, a wholly owned subsidiary of FN Browning Group, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to pursue local manufacturing and industrial cooperation in support of India's defence requirements.

The partnership brings together six decades of Indian advanced engineering and technology-led manufacturing at scale with more than 135 years of global leadership in small arms and integrated weapon systems.

Under the MoU, KSSL and FN Herstal will evaluate the establishment of a dedicated production center in India and a Strategic Alliance / Joint Venture covering a range of FN Herstal defence solutions for the Indian market, spanning small arms, integrated weapon systems and counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) solutions.

The initiative is aligned with the Government of India's Make in India policy. It reflects a shared intent to build capability inside the country through local manufacturing, technology cooperation and value creation, strengthening India's defence industrial base and deepening domestic participation in defence procurement programmes.

For the Indian armed forces, this translates into long-term security of supply and greater strategic autonomy in a category of systems that is central to operational readiness.