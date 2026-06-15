Kalyani Strategic Systems unveils MArG Series of 4 mounted 155mm artillery systems

At Eurosatory 2026

Kalyani Strategic Systems, the wholly-owned defence subsidiary of Bharat Forge, today introduced its line of Mounted Artillery Guns -the MArG series - on the opening day of Eurosatory 2026. Truck-mounted and built for manoeuvre, the MArG series delivers a highly mobile, rapidly deployable and cost-optimised firepower solution for modern land forces.

The MArG series is a comprehensive family of 4 mounted 155mm artillery systems, engineered to give armed forces a single, common platform across three calibre configurations: ?-? MArG 39 (39 calibre) - Optimised for mobility and tactical flexibility ?-? MArG 45 (45 calibre) - Balanced range and firepower ?-? MArG 52 (52 calibre) - Extended-range, high-performance artillery solution.

This product series enables armed forces to select optimal calibre configuration for their specific operational needs, terrain and mission profile, while retaining commonality in platform design, training and logistics.