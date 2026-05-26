Kama Holdings consolidated net profit rises 10.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.07% to Rs 4657.56 crore

Net profit of Kama Holdings rose 10.96% to Rs 294.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 265.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.07% to Rs 4657.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4350.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.33% to Rs 930.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 631.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 15929.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14828.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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