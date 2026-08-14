Kama Holdings consolidated net profit rises 73.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.48% to Rs 5070.88 crore

Net profit of Kama Holdings rose 73.56% to Rs 383.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 221.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.48% to Rs 5070.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3856.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5070.883856.7220.7122.17997.18786.33983.10583.62383.68221.06

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