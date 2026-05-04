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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kamadgiri Fashion reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kamadgiri Fashion reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Sales rise 4.73% to Rs 44.53 crore

Net profit of Kamadgiri Fashion reported to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 44.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 156.67% to Rs 3.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.12% to Rs 157.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 177.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales44.5342.52 5 157.77177.50 -11 OPM %4.492.49 -4.884.31 - PBDT1.710.55 211 5.704.85 18 PBT0.92-0.28 LP 2.411.60 51 NP2.10-0.20 LP 3.081.20 157

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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