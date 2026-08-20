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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Infomedia Press Ltd, Incredible Industries Ltd, Sai Capital Ltd and Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 August 2026.

Infomedia Press Ltd, Incredible Industries Ltd, Sai Capital Ltd and Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 August 2026.

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd lost 10.28% to Rs 16.5 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8722 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10970 shares in the past one month.

 

Infomedia Press Ltd crashed 8.81% to Rs 4.66. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6828 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2406 shares in the past one month.

Incredible Industries Ltd tumbled 8.34% to Rs 33.87. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 324 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 918 shares in the past one month.

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Sai Capital Ltd pared 7.53% to Rs 145. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1752 shares in the past one month.

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd plummeted 7.19% to Rs 8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 2:50 PM IST