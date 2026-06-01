Kamanwala Housing Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.56 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 82.59% to Rs 1.87 crore

Net loss of Kamanwala Housing Construction reported to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 45.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 82.59% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 45.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.46% to Rs 7.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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