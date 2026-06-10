Kamarajar Port standalone net profit rises 2.71% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 1.73% to Rs 320.08 croreNet profit of Kamarajar Port rose 2.71% to Rs 147.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 320.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 314.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.51% to Rs 596.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 539.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.85% to Rs 1239.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1138.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales320.08314.64 2 1239.151138.42 9 OPM %82.2280.28 -83.1483.13 - PBDT263.54250.97 5 1030.59924.52 11 PBT228.07222.83 2 923.71837.54 10 NP147.57143.67 3 596.04539.33 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Supraneet Finance & Consultants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST