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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kamarajar Port standalone net profit rises 2.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Kamarajar Port standalone net profit rises 2.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 1.73% to Rs 320.08 crore

Net profit of Kamarajar Port rose 2.71% to Rs 147.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 320.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 314.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.51% to Rs 596.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 539.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.85% to Rs 1239.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1138.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales320.08314.64 2 1239.151138.42 9 OPM %82.2280.28 -83.1483.13 - PBDT263.54250.97 5 1030.59924.52 11 PBT228.07222.83 2 923.71837.54 10 NP147.57143.67 3 596.04539.33 11

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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