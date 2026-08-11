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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit rises 158.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit rises 158.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales rise 9.55% to Rs 90.54 crore

Net profit of Kamat Hotels (India) rose 158.24% to Rs 9.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.55% to Rs 90.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 82.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales90.5482.65 10 OPM %27.1921.89 -PBDT21.2413.88 53 PBT13.587.45 82 NP9.403.64 158

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST