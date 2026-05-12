Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit rises 49.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.20% to Rs 110.12 crore

Net profit of Kamat Hotels (India) rose 49.14% to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.20% to Rs 110.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.29% to Rs 42.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.03% to Rs 385.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 356.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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