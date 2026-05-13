Kamat Hotels (India) gains after Q4 PAT jumps 60% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Kamat Hotels (India) rose 1.12% to Rs 173 after the company reported 58.92% jump in consolidated net profit of Rs 17.45 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 10.98 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 19.20% to Rs 110.11 crore in Q4 FY26 over Rs 92.37 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company reported a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 23.20 crore in Q4 FY26, up 41.63% from Rs 16.38 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses increased 22.44% YoY to Rs 95.68 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense rose 22.35% to Rs 22.88 crore, finance cost jumped 87.97% to Rs 9.85 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 24.8 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, up 28.62% YoY. The EBITDA margin improved to 28.97% in Q4 FY26, as against 26.84% in Q4 FY25.

On its outlook, the company said it will focus on driving topline growth through a stronger pipeline of new projects while enhancing unit-level operational efficiency by optimising electricity, labour and other operating expenses. It also plans to accelerate digitisation efforts and strengthen digital media sales and online marketing initiatives. Further, the company aims to expand and reinforce its brand portfolio and presence across the country, while maintaining its net cash position.

The board of directors, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee, has approved the appointment of Milind Wadekar as the companys Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel with effect from August 1, 2026.

Kamat Hotels (India) operates a diverse portfolio of luxury and mid-premium hotels across India. Their brands include the "Orchid" chain, along with Fort JadhavGadh, Mahodadhi Palace, Lotus Resorts, and IRA by Orchid. The company focuses on continuous property improvement and expansion, primarily utilizing lease agreements, revenue sharing, and management contracts for growth.

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