Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 1.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.96% to Rs 207.64 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu rose 1.99% to Rs 17.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.96% to Rs 207.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 197.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.72% to Rs 78.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.13% to Rs 763.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 747.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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