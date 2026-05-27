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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 1.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 1.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

Sales rise 4.96% to Rs 207.64 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu rose 1.99% to Rs 17.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.96% to Rs 207.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 197.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.72% to Rs 78.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.13% to Rs 763.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 747.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales207.64197.82 5 763.39747.49 2 OPM %16.5711.96 -13.2110.09 - PBDT25.9323.82 9 111.3585.67 30 PBT24.3622.48 8 105.5280.40 31 NP17.4317.09 2 78.3560.87 29

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

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