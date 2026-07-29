Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 33.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.97% to Rs 213.35 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu rose 33.94% to Rs 28.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 213.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 195.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.213.35195.789.8910.8938.2729.9136.4428.5928.6921.42

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