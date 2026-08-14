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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kanani Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kanani Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales decline 23.18% to Rs 64.29 crore

Net loss of Kanani Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 23.18% to Rs 64.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 83.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales64.2983.69 -23 OPM %-0.050.37 -PBDT-0.030.29 PL PBT-0.030.29 PL NP-0.040.28 PL

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:09 AM IST