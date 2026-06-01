Kanani Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 61.70% to Rs 12.91 croreNet profit of Kanani Industries reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 61.70% to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 230.77% to Rs 2.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.16% to Rs 173.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 168.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales12.9133.71 -62 173.79168.47 3 OPM %3.56-0.77 -0.790.18 - PBDT0.46-0.25 LP 2.660.83 220 PBT0.45-0.25 LP 2.650.81 227 NP0.55-0.24 LP 2.580.78 231
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:34 AM IST