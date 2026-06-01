Monday, June 01, 2026 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kanani Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kanani Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

Sales decline 61.70% to Rs 12.91 crore

Net profit of Kanani Industries reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 61.70% to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 230.77% to Rs 2.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.16% to Rs 173.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 168.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales12.9133.71 -62 173.79168.47 3 OPM %3.56-0.77 -0.790.18 - PBDT0.46-0.25 LP 2.660.83 220 PBT0.45-0.25 LP 2.650.81 227 NP0.55-0.24 LP 2.580.78 231

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

UVS Hospitality & Services consolidated net profit rises 5.86% in the March 2026 quarter

UVS Hospitality & Services consolidated net profit rises 5.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Gajanan Securities Services consolidated net profit declines 20.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Gajanan Securities Services consolidated net profit declines 20.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Aryavan Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 83.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Aryavan Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 83.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Garnet International consolidated net profit rises 42.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Garnet International consolidated net profit rises 42.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Credent Global Finance consolidated net profit declines 99.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Credent Global Finance consolidated net profit declines 99.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayIndian Stock Market OutlookGold and Silver Rate TodayMalaysia Social Media Ban for Youth under 16Israel Lebanon IncursionCommercial LPG Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table