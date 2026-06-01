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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kanchi Karpooram reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kanchi Karpooram reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 19.19% to Rs 40.18 crore

Net profit of Kanchi Karpooram remain constant at Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.19% to Rs 40.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.32% to Rs 5.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.82% to Rs 148.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 151.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales40.1833.71 19 148.74151.50 -2 OPM %3.061.90 -5.3611.89 - PBDT2.091.90 10 10.9721.81 -50 PBT1.090.93 17 7.0918.27 -61 NP0.710.71 0 5.1713.72 -62

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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