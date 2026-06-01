Kanchi Karpooram reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.19% to Rs 40.18 crore

Net profit of Kanchi Karpooram remain constant at Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.19% to Rs 40.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.32% to Rs 5.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.82% to Rs 148.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 151.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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