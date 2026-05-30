Kanco Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 36.07% to Rs 2.73 crore

Net Loss of Kanco Tea & Industries reported to Rs 14.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.07% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.35% to Rs 75.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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