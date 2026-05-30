Saturday, May 30, 2026 | 10:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kanco Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kanco Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

Sales decline 36.07% to Rs 2.73 crore

Net Loss of Kanco Tea & Industries reported to Rs 14.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.07% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.35% to Rs 75.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.734.27 -36 75.2763.60 18 OPM %-510.99-288.52 --2.88-10.05 - PBDT-13.79-8.67 -59 -4.81-5.24 8 PBT-14.53-9.29 -56 -7.49-7.87 5 NP-14.08-9.78 -44 -5.46-8.34 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ken Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 36.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Ken Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 36.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 54.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 54.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit rises 244.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit rises 244.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Chadha Papers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Chadha Papers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

GACM Technologies consolidated net profit declines 5.14% in the March 2026 quarter

GACM Technologies consolidated net profit declines 5.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

GT vs RR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealOTT This Week ITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance