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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kandagiri Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kandagiri Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales decline 74.19% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net Loss of Kandagiri Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 74.19% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.160.62 -74 OPM %-62.50-109.68 -PBDT-0.57-1.10 48 PBT-0.66-1.19 45 NP-0.66-1.19 45

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:16 PM IST