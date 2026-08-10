Kanishk Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 2.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.65% to Rs 87.39 crore

Net profit of Kanishk Steel Industries rose 2.76% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.65% to Rs 87.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.87.39101.214.933.113.352.542.312.051.491.45

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