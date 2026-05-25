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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.62 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.62 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales decline 29.44% to Rs 304.39 crore

Net profit of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 31.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 36.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.44% to Rs 304.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 431.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 120.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 83.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.11% to Rs 981.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 754.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales304.39431.42 -29 981.43754.31 30 OPM %8.903.94 -7.274.33 - PBDT25.937.98 225 61.8118.30 238 PBT17.00-8.50 LP 26.64-13.61 LP NP31.62-36.38 LP 120.78-83.60 LP

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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