Net profit of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure declined 66.12% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 11.16% to Rs 76.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 68.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.76.4268.757.8312.842.816.771.905.921.444.25