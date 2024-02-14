Sales rise 11.16% to Rs 76.42 croreNet profit of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure declined 66.12% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 11.16% to Rs 76.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 68.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales76.4268.75 11 OPM %7.8312.84 -PBDT2.816.77 -58 PBT1.905.92 -68 NP1.444.25 -66
