Kanpur Plastipack consolidated net profit rises 94.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.88% to Rs 203.61 crore

Net profit of Kanpur Plastipack rose 94.05% to Rs 11.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 203.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 178.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.203.61178.808.417.1518.9912.6216.009.6711.746.05

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